Netflix users slow on no blockbuster

For now, Netflix investors can have rapid subscriber growth or a big jump in profit — not both.

The streaming-video giant reported first-quarter user gains that fell short of estimates because there was not a House of Cards-style hit to draw new viewers and retain others. On the other hand, the lack of big-budget productions boosted net income. Next quarter, with the return of House of Cards and three major movies on the release schedule, profit will miss estimates while customer gains will improve, Netflix said this week.

The dilemma whipsawed Netflix investors yesterday. The shares rose less than 1% to $147.71 in New York before the official market open, but fell by over 1.2% later. They had gained 15% since the start of the year.

The world’s biggest paid video service signed 4.95m new customers last quarter, less than the 5.49m analysts were expecting. It will make up some of that in the current period, with a forecast for viewer growth that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Netflix needs to recruit millions of subscribers every quarter to help pay for the billions of dollars the company spends making TV shows and movies or licensing programmes from others.

The company, which has committed $15.3bn (€14.3bn) for movies and TV shows over the next five years, has not given any indication it plans to slow those outlays and said it plans to raise money this quarter by issuing long-term debt.

The company could turn the tide in the second quarter, typically one of its weakest. Netflix has lined up a slew of high-profile releases in the coming months, including new seasons of House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, and Master of None.

The heavy second-quarter schedule comes with costs and highlights a dilemma. Because of those expenses, Netflix said profit in the period will be 15c a share, short of analysts’ estimate of 23c.

Revenue will be $2.75bn, versus Wall Street projections of $2.76bn. The first quarter, lighter on new releases, was the company’s most profitable ever and the first time international operations made money.

Investors have permitted Netflix to operate near break-even on the expectation that the company, which expects to top 100 million customers this week, will continue to grow rapidly, especially outside the US.

The company said first-quarter profit more than quadrupled to $178m.

Revenue grew 35% to $2.64bn.

The company wants to be assessed in the future based on sales and margins, as opposed to subscriber growth.

