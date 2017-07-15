Home»Business

Nama receiver fees top €115m

Saturday, July 15, 2017
Gordon Deegan

The building bust provided a bonanza for accountancy firms with new figures showing that Nama has paid receivers €115.39m over the past seven years.

According to figures provided by the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, the big winner in the lucrative work was Grant Thornton which between its Irish and UK arms has received €17.28m for its work in the area.

One of the big four accountancy firms, KPMG received €13m in fees; while Duff & Phelps received €10.24m; RSM Ireland-Baker Tilly received €9.7m; PwC received €7.98m; Mazars received €7.43m; and Deloitte received €7m.

Mr Donohoe also confirmed that BDO received €6.35m while Ernst & Young received €5.14m in fees.

Firms to receive over €2m in fees include Crowe Howarth which received €2.832m; McKeogh Gallagher Ryan received €2.46m; McStay Luby €2.4m and Ferris & Associates which received €2m.

As the number of building firms to exit Nama has increased in recent years, the payouts by Nama to receivers has slowed down.

This year to date, Nama has paid out €4.2m to receivers and this followed a payout of €10.8m in 2016 and €19.99m in 2015.

The spend by Nama on receivers reached its peak in 2014 when €23m was paid out while €22.17m was paid to receivers in 2013.

Mr Donohoe also confirmed that €19.54m was paid out to receivers in 2012 and €15.47m was paid out in 2011.

Ironically, the information on the payouts by Nama to receivers is contained in a written Dáil response to Independents 4 Change TD Mick Wallace whose own building collapse has enriched receivers with AIB, the Bank of Scotland (Ireland) and ACC each appointing a receiver to his failed building firm, M&J Wallace Ltd.

In one instance, ACC appointed receiver Declan Taite to Wallace properties in May 2011.

The most recent receiver’s extract lodged by Mr Taite show that the legal and professional fees now total €375,273 from the receivership.

The list provided by Mr Donohoe contains 76 entities.

Yesterday, Mr Wallace said: “At this stage, there are very few auditors, accountants or real estate bodies, large or small in Ireland, who have not worked for Nama at some time or another.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rupert Murdoch likely to face delay over €13bn bid for Sky

Sterling gains as focus falls on pace of US rate hikes

Arconic sued in US over Grenfell fire

Media agency Mindshare sets out top-level changes


Breaking Stories

Barclays to expand Irish operation under Brexit uncertainty contingency plan

CSO: Economy enjoyed strong 2016 before dipping at start of this year

EasyJet applies for operator's certificate in Austria in post-Brexit plan

50 Nama staff on 'gardening leave' for more than three months

Lifestyle

Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2

Should ordinary people follow celebrities' example when looking for love?

Ask Audrey: Nothing will ever shift the smell of bacon from a Waterford man

Love me tender: Top 8 BBQ sauces

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 