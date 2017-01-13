Home»Business

Muckross Park Hotel to post record 2016 earnings

Friday, January 13, 2017
Gordon Deegan

The four-star Kerry hotel, formerly owned by business people Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin, is likely to post record earnings of just under €600,000 for last year.

Muckross Park Hotel

The Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney is now owned by hotel firm iNua Hospitality. 

INua bought the hotel for €6.25m in early 2015, and it now owns five hotels, including the Radisson Blu hotels in Limerick, Cork and Athlone, Co Westmeath, and the Hibernian in Kilkenny.

The latest accounts for the hotel show that the business recorded earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €290,285 in the 10 months to the end of December 2015, but had a pre-tax loss of €834,804.

 The directors’ report shows it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €592,000 in 2016. It says “they expect this trend to improve by December 2017”.

“These increases are based on the fact that the company has done significant refurbishment to the apartments which were completed in early 2016 and also management has undertaken an extensive marketing campaign to promote the hotel,” the directors say.

Mr Cullen and Ms Lavin lost control of the hotel in 2013 despite court attempts to keep it. In 2015, the hotel firm had a gross profit of €3.8m and had administrative expenses of €4.3m. 

That resulted in an operating loss of €546,462. There was 191 staff at the hotel, and staff costs came to €2.33m.

