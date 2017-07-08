Home»Business

More than a dozen firms choose Ireland post-Brexit, says Finance Minister

Saturday, July 08, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that over a dozen firms to date have indicated that Ireland is their preferred choice for their post-Brexit operations.

In a written Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil finance spokesman, Michael McGrath, Mr Donohoe said: “In respect of relocations not every firm will want to make the relocation decision public for commercial and other reasons.”

The numbers of firms which will eventually decide to relocate here could be much higher. “The State continues to engage with a substantial number of other firms who have yet to make their final decision,” he said.

He said: “Various state actors including IDA Ireland, the Department of Finance and the Central Bank of Ireland as a regulator are involved in detailed discussions with numerous companies positioning Ireland as their preferred Brexit location. 

“We have a very strong offering and we’ve done extensive work to promote that offering. We are aware that not every decision will go our way.

Despite the many advantages that Ireland can offer firms moving operations, other factors could also determine their final relocation choices, he said.

“While some companies have chosen their preferred post-Brexit location many others have yet to make a final decision. 

“It is anticipated that many of these companies, particularly the large more complex entities requiring extended regulatory lead times, will make their decision in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

