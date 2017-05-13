Monsoon’s Irish division moves back into the black with €1m pre-tax profit

The Irish arm of women’s clothing retailer Monsoon-Accessorize returned to profit last year, newly-filed accounts show.

The accounts for Monsoon-Accessorize Ireland Ltd show that the business generated pre-tax profits of €1m for the 12 months to the end of August. However, the company’s revenues fell from €14.17m to €13.6m.

The chief factor behind the return to profit was an exceptional credit of €777,918. This followed the company recording an exceptional cost of €2.6m in the previous financial year.

In the accounts, the company’s management said the Irish division’s cost base continues to be reviewed and challenged to ensure that the business maintains its road to recovery.

“Although results in the early part of the year were impacted by the performance of the Monsoon Ladies brand, actions taken in the wider group to address this issue has seen in the latter part of the year a steady improvement in the results of the business,” it said.

The principle activity of the firm is the sale of women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, homeware and gifts. Numbers employed by the company reduced from 85 to 80, with staff costs declining marginally from €2,768m to €2,76m.

In relation to the exceptional gain, a note attached to the accounts states that following a review of the firm’s property portfolio, net onerous lease provisions were reassessed resulting in an exceptional gain of €777,918.

Monsoon-Accessorize Ireland’s cash reduced from €144m to €1.27m last year. The firm’s revenues include ‘other operating income’ of €720,053 made up mainly of management charges. The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €316,481 and operating lease costs of €3.39m.

The firm’s UK parent last year had revenues of £392.29m but slipped into the red to record pre-tax losses of £3.36m.

This followed exceptional costs of £3m.

At the end of its latest financial year, the Irish division’s shareholder funds stood at €5.6m. This takes account of accumulated losses of €4.45m and other reserves of €6.13m.

The firm also had a share premium account of €3.99m.