Home»Business

Money-laundering fine a ‘stain’ for AIB

Friday, April 28, 2017
Eamon Quinn

AIB’s failure to comply with anti-money laundering reporting procedures was a stain on the lender, chairman Richard Pym has said. There was “no excuse” and the failing was “a stain” on the bank, he told shareholders.

AIB chairman Richard Pym speaking at the AIB annual general meeting yesterday at the RDS in Dublin. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Central Bank announced this week it had fined AIB €2.275m for its failures to comply with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing reporting procedures.

It was the second highest fine imposed by the Central Bank for money-laundering failures. The regulator said the breaches occurred after the enactment of the legislation in July 2010.

Shareholder Jonathan Sugarman, a former banker at UniCredit in Dublin, said that the fine showed that AIB’s risk controls were still failing. However, Mr Pym said that its controls followed best practice. Mr Sugarman had appeared at the Oireachtas finance committee earlier this month.

Mr Pym said a further stain for the bank was its involvement in the overcharging by the banking industry of its tracker mortgage customers.

He said the process of restoring customers to the correct mortgage rates and paying compensation was “incredibly difficult” but the bank had got a grip on the issue.

He said he had no reason to believe that the amount AIB had set aside to meet tracker claims would need to be increased. Mr Pym, however, said the current management team had not caused the mistakes.

Shareholders were told the bank had 1,100 staff, or 10% of its total workforce, dealing with customers who are in arrears.

In a trading update, the bank said it had generated a significant amount of capital in the first three months of the year. Its net interest margin — a key level of performance — increased to 2.46% from 2.42% at the end of 2016. Mr Pym said the stress test by the European authorities which was based on 2015 had not shown the lender in a good light but AIB was in a much better financial health.

It had taken a lot of time for the stress test to be published but the bank would not have been allowed to announce plans to pay a dividend if its financial health had not improved, he said.

Responding to a shareholder who said he was disappointed that directors had not bought shares in the bank, Mr Pym said the board was focused on trying to return the €20.8bn the state had injected into the lender during the crisis.

He said the bank had disciplined staff who had done wrong and that staff do leave the bank. It would not be the best use of time for directors to have its own investigation into how AIB got into trouble in 2008, he said.

It was delighted with the price it had received in its sale this month of a group of non-performing loans to Goldman Sachs.

The bank did not see any new bubble emerging in the economy, but that the board was alert to the danger of Brexit, Mr Pym told shareholders.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Huge haul of cigarettes and fuel seized by Revenue

Kingspan upgraded after ‘eye-catching’ quarter

‘Good time’ to opt for fixed home rates, says expert

Conditions aligned for AIB shares sale: Bernard Byrne


Breaking Stories

AIB CEO wants Govt to float bank earlier than planned

Eir reports earnings rise as it opens hub in Dingle

Barclays 'optimistic' after profits surge

Sales boost for Amazon as retail giant expands Indian operation

Lifestyle

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

Ask Audrey: 'Please have a shower, you don’t want people thinking you’re from Clonmel.'

Three ways to create perfect soft curls

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 