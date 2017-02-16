Home»Business

Mixed results for Cork region in economic report

Thursday, February 16, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Cork comes bottom of eight regions nationally for labour participation — in an economic study released by Ibec — but scores the highest in the country for the most IDA-supported jobs.

The Local Economic Indicators report found Cork on top when it comes to infrastructural connectivity, with it being the region with the closest proximity to an airport or port. In contrast, businesses in Sligo must travel over two hours to reach a state airport.

Cork is the worst in the country when it comes to the state of its roads, while congestion in Cork city adds 38 minutes on average to commuter times. It fares better than Dublin, which the study found was the 13th most congested city in the world, adding 50 minutes.

The report found 31% of people in the Irish labour force have a degree at third level, higher than the international standard.

Approximately 57% of premises have access to high speed broadband, while remaining premises fall within the National Broadband Plan intervention area, which plans to connect rural Ireland. The West has the most premises within the planned intervention area.

The Cork region scored lowest of the eight when it came to the total number of people capable of working who are actually in work. Cork scores just 59% in participation rate, the greater Dublin region 64%.

Calling for substantial national investment, Ibec senior policy executive Aidan Sweeney said: “We must continuously strive to make Ireland the best place to live, work and invest.

“Our population is expected to grow by as much as 30% over the next 25 years, yet we have the lowest capital investment in infrastructure across the EU.”

