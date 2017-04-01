Home»Business

Mileage allowance changes for civil servants from today

Saturday, April 01, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Changes to how civil servants are reimbursed for mileage expense — traditionally a barometer for how private sector employees claim mileage from employers — have come into effect.

As of today, there will be a reduction in the reimbursement rate for the first 1,500km, an increase in the rate for those doing between 1,501km to 5,500km every year, and more bene?cial rates for cars with lower engine sizes and emissions.

It is the first time there has been an increase in the rates since 25% cuts were imposed in 2010. The mileage review is part of the Haddington Road Agreement and the new rates will be in place for at least three years.

The public servant rate has traditionally been used by private sector employers to calculate rates paid to employees.

Director of people advisory services at EY Ireland, Pat O’Brien said the new rates will have an impact on the pockets of all employees who incur business mileage expenses.

He said: “Up until now, employers and employees have been working from a system which is close to two decades old, therefore it is unsurprising that these changes have been introduced in order to address a range of economic and environmental considerations.

“While the devil is in the detail and it will take some time before employers and employees see the full impact of the new rates, in the short term, companies must ensure that their systems for reimbursing employees, and the rates that they pay, are adapted.”

He said employers will also need to tell employees about the changes and its impact on their wallet.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mileage, driving, civil servants, business

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Strong growth’ for Irish economy expected despite Brexit clouds

Apple battle takes toll on Chinese giant Huawei

Credit Suisse offices tax raids

Britain faces Brexit hit on consumer spending


Breaking Stories

Spanish police arrest 38 in €1.4m international credit card scam

Lifestyle

Design/life: Siobhain Steele, Ceramicist

A garden design competition for the formerly homeless is truly inspiring

Setting the trend: A day in the life of fashion buyer Clodagh Shorten

Darina Allen celebrates International Carrot Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 