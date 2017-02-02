Home»Business

Michael Noonan reveals 240 Nama and NTMA staff paid over €100,000

Thursday, February 02, 2017
Gordon Deegan

The number of staff at the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) and National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) who were paid over €100,000 last year rose to 240 from some 223 in 2015.

New figures provided by Finance Minister Michael Noonan show there were 116 employees at Nama and 124 staff at the NTMA on salaries of over €100,000 at the end of last year.

According to the figures, the two highest-paid chiefs at Nama and the NTMA earned between €400,000 and €500,000 in 2016.

In a written Dáil response to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, Mr Noonan revealed that there were six staff at the NTMA on pay of between €300,000 and €400,000 last year.

Mr Noonan revealed that 11 staff members at the NTMA were paid between €200,000 and €300,000, and five staff at Nama were in the same earning bracket.

The figures also confirmed there were 110 staff at Nama who earned between €100,000 and €200,000 last year, and 106 NTMA staff in the same earnings bracket.

Mr Noonan confirmed that high earners at the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland are included in the NTMA pay figures.

In the Dáil reply, Mr Noonan said “total remuneration includes base salary and any other taxable benefits paid to employees — including performance-related payments paid in 2016 in respect of 2015.”

Pay does not include employer pension contributions.

Separately, Nama figures yesterday showed it had generated cash of €4.3bn in the nine months to the end of September.

