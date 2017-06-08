Medical cybersecurity a big market, says Irish start-up

Recent global cyberattacks have reinforced the need for medical centres to have up-to-date cybersecurity measures in place, a leading expert has said.

Researchers at Dundalk Institute of Technology have launched a new medical device cybersecurity company called Nova Leah that plans to create 78 jobs over the next four years.

Its chief executive Anita Finnegan said the Wanna-Cry attack which hit 230,000 Microsoft operated computers worldwide meant cybersecurity in health could no longer be taken lightly.

“The recent WannaCry ransomware attack on the UK’s NHS highlights the importance of cybersecurity in the health sector. As a result, medical device manufacturers are facing two major challenges — ensuring compliance with stricter regulatory measures and minimising the probability of malicious breaches aimed at medical devices and healthcare IT networks.”

She added data breaches in the US are estimated to be costing healthcare providers $5.6bn (€6.4bn) annually and that Nova Leah will target customers in the imaging and electro medical device sectors in the US.

Dundalk IT is a member of Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre which is headquartered at Limerick.

Lero is a combination of researchers from Dundalk IT, Dublin City University, NUI Galway, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, University College Dublin, and University of Limerick.

It is funded by Science Foundation Ireland as well as by private Irish and international technology corporations.

Nova Leah, a spinout of Lero, has just opened an office in Boston to serve the North American market.