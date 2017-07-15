Home»Business

Media agency Mindshare sets out top-level changes

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Media firm Mindshare said it has reorganised its senior management, ushering in a series of top-level changes.

Ken Nolan has been promoted to chief operating officer, as Emma O’Doherty steps down as managing director for personal reasons. She takes up the new role of chief planning officer.

“This new management structure is built to exploit the talent in the agency and comes at a time when Mindshare is looking to ambitiously harness” and “further develop media planning services and solutions for our clients”, said chief executive Bill Kinlay.

Mr Nolan will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the agency.

“The pace of change and the need for Mindshare to play a greater role within our clients’ business have never been clearer,” Mr Nolan said. Mindshare said Ms O’Doherty will focus on creating new planning facilities at a time when media firms “have been liberated from buying and trading responsibilities”.

Ms O’Doherty said: “I’ve been incredibly proud to lead Mindshare alongside Bill Kinlay for the past six years. I am looking forward to developing our product to answer changing client and consumer needs. New talent and an expanded leadership team will bring Mindshare and our clients to even greater levels of success.”

Mr Kinlay has lead Mindshare in Ireland since he founded the office 18 years ago.

Mr Nolan has been with Mindshare for nine years and is deputy managing director for three years.

Ms O’Doherty has been with Mindshare for 17 years and became managing director in 2011.

Mindshare is part of GroupM, parent company to WPP media agencies including Maxus, MediaCom, and MEC.

