Home»Business

Matthew Campbell: The Davos set starts to love Donald Trump

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Matthew Campbell

The investors and executives who throng Davos every January are many things. However above all, they’re rich. And they’re starting to see plenty of opportunities to stay that way under Donald Trump.

At coffee bars and cocktail parties in the Swiss town, which hosted the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting this week, conversation has often turned to how money can be made from the rise of a populist firebrand.

Amid all the panel-talk of reducing inequality and reinvigorating the middle class, the Davos set is hard at work looking for ways to safeguard and expand its wealth even as anti-establishment movements roil global politics.

That means enjoying the benefits of a Trump-driven boom in the US, where the business world is celebrating his pledges to slash taxes and loosen regulations. 

READ NEXT EU ethics watchdog Emily O’Reilly opens ECB probe

Stock markets have surged to near record highs, and banks like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have reported strong earnings.

“If you look at what’s happened to US bank stocks in the last six weeks, they’re up 30%,” said Huw Jenkins, the vice-chairman of Sao Paulo-based lender Grupo BTG Pactual. 

“The US looks like it’s a great place to invest right now.”

Optimism about money-making opportunities under the Trump administration goes well beyond the markets. 

The real estate mogul is stocking his cabinet with finance-friendly figures like billionaire investor Wilbur Ross and former Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson.

And Trump’s promise to reinvigorate infrastructure spending, with the co-operation of a Republican-dominated Congress that will be eager to involve private firms, opens potentially huge business opportunities.

China Investment Corp, the country’s €765bn sovereign wealth fund, is “actively” seeking opportunities in US infrastructure and manufacturing, its vice-president said in Davos this week.

Spanish utility Iberdrola would be delighted to invest in new energy infrastructure in the US if Trump makes it a priority, CEO Ignacio Galan has said.

The sudden embrace of president Trump in Davos is jarring in its contrast with what many of its attendees said about him before. 

The overwhelming majority supported either his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, or more mainstream Republican candidates, many on the grounds that they viewed the real estate mogul as dangerously volatile.

Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers said he’s “very troubled” by the turnaround, and the possibility it will “enable whatever the instinct of this new administration is”. 

Bloomberg

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT EU ethics watchdog Emily O’Reilly opens ECB probe

KEYWORDS business, davos, World Economic Forum, Donald Trump, Brexit

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irish investors warned on ‘overvalued’ shares due to Trump and Brexit

Michael Noonan: Tax laws will stop UK haven plans

Competition probe rebukes IPOA landlords

Loyaltybuild to maintain operation after cyber attack


Breaking Stories

What happens when you throw gamers into real-life Halo Wars 2?

Is Adoptly the worst Kickstarter idea of all time or just a parody of start-ups?

Samsung to reveal Note7 fault details on January 23

The Potus Twitter account has already been handed to Donald Trump

Lifestyle

Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Ian McKellen it's all about pleasing your parents

Time to indulge in a soak

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 