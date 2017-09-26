Markets doubt whether US interest rates will climb

As with the Bank of England the previous week, last week’s meeting of the US Federal Reserve showed that it is more inclined to hike interest rates than many market participants seem to have been expecting.

The Fed is still suggesting that it is likely to do one further hike this year, having already increased rates by 25 basis points in March and June to bring them up to 1.125%.

Furthermore, it continues to guide that three more rate hikes are likely in 2018, which would bring them up to 2.125%.

It did, however, revise down its outlook slightly for 2019, expecting rates to finish the year at 2.75%, as opposed to the 3% it indicated back in June.

The market remains sceptical about the extent of rate hikes from the Fed over the next two years.

However, it has moved in the past couple of weeks to price in the next rate hike by March instead of December 2018.

It also now sees rates rising to around 1.75% by end 2019, instead of the 1.5% expected at the start of September.

The dollar has found support from the recent hardening of market expectations in regard to rates, while bond yields have risen, with 10 year Treasury yields climbing by 25 basis points in the past fortnight.

There is still a gap of 1% between where the Fed and the market see rates at the end of 2019.

If the Fed follows through with its indicated policy tightening path, then the dollar could find the support it has lacked for most of this year, while bond yields can be expected to rise further.

Meanwhile, elevated US stock markets could come under some downward pressure.

The degree to which US President Donald Trump can make progress over the next few months on getting support in Congress for his planned tax cuts could be a key factor in influencing markets expectations on interest rates.

The US economy is doing quite well at present.

GDP growth picked up to 3% at an annualised rate in the second quarter, its best performance since the opening quarter of 2015.

This largely reflected stronger growth in consumer spending.

Indicators for the third quarter have generally suggested that while growth may slow somewhat compared to the second quarter, the economy continues to expand at a solid pace.

Indeed, despite the recent severe weather in the US, the Fed last week revised up its GDP forecast for this year from 2.2% to 2.4%.

Meanwhile, labour market data has remained very encouraging.

Employment growth remains strong, with the monthly rise in payrolls averaging 173,000 in July-August, close to the second quarter average of 187,000.

Meantime, the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low of 4.3% in July, before edging back up to 4.4% in August.

Overall, labour market conditions have tightened a lot in the US.

However, this has yet to manifest itself in a pick-up in wage inflation, which continues to run at around 2.5%. Consumer price inflation also remains subdued at comfortably below 2%.

It is this subdued inflationary environment that is fuelling the market’s belief that interest rates are unlikely to rise much further from here.

A significant fiscal stimulus at this stage of the cycle, though, with the economy close to full employment and having little spare capacity, would most likely give rise to concerns that it could trigger a pick-up in inflation.

The Fed would most likely revise it forecast path for interest rates upwards, with markets also pricing in greater monetary tightening.

Markets will be keeping a close eye on developments in Washington in the coming months.

Oliver Mangan is chief

economist at AIB.