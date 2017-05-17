Home»Business

Man Utd revenues boosted by TV rights

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.

Broadcasting revenue grew 12.9% to £31.4m (€37m) for the three months to the end of March, primarily due to the impact of the new Premier League broadcasting agreement.

Total revenue grew 3.1% to £127.2m. United said it expected to report full-year revenue between £560m to £570m, better than its previous forecast of up to £540m. The club also raised its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation to £185m to £195m for 2016-2017.

United shares have risen 15% since this year.

Reuters and Irish Examiner

