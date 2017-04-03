Macra wants ‘young farmer’ term to focus on education

The term ‘young farmer’ should be redefined by the EU to replace the five-year rule with a greater focus on agricultural education, says Macra na Feirme.

Macra’s leaders have long disputed the logic of paying successful applicants under the Young Farmer Scheme for a maximum of five years, dated from the year of setting up the holding. A new Macra policy paper urges the EU to abolish the five-year rule and instead say a mandatory agricultural education requirement for all young farmers be applied in all members states.

Macra has launched a policy paper ‘Cap 2020: Young Farmer Road Map for Generational Renewal’, which calls for all Cap 2020 measures to be young farmer proofed.

Macra wants a specific young farmer focus to aid generational renewal, which the European Commission has outlined as a key priority for Cap 2020. In a recent survey, 85% of young farmers have said that young farmers should have completed an agricultural education to receive a Cap payment.

Macra president, Seán Finan, said: “We are calling for a minimum of 10% of the total Cap budget be dedicated toward young farmer measures. We need a young farmer proof Cap post-2020 which contains a top up for all young farmers under 40 on all Cap and rural development measures.

“76% of young farmers have said that the five-year rule should be abolished. In the current Cap programme the five-year rule is creating two tiers of young farmers, with those in their first five years of farming receiving all the benefits from Cap and those farming longer than five years are reaping none of the rewards of the Cap young farmer’s measures.

“This is not equitable and is resulting in young farmers competing with each other.”

The Macra policy paper was presented to EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan and members of the European Parliament, the European Council of Young Farmers in Brussels and to members of the Dáil here.

The policy paper represents the views of approximately 1,000 young farmers who engaged in a series of face to face consultation meetings and answered an online survey questionnaire. Macra na Feirme and young farmers are concerned about the Cap budget and the threat it faces from Brexit and other political circumstances.

To offset the establishment costs, the Macra policy outlines details of a mandatory start-up aid package for young farmers. Start-up aid would be available for vouched expenditure and key capital inputs and investments at establishment.

Once the young farmer is established, Macra na Feirme is calling for a mandatory young farmer top-up for all young farmers up to the age of 40 who meet the young farmer definition criteria — as well as for a continuously funded National Reserve to provide young farmers under the age of 40 with national average payments. n www.macra.ie/ downloads