Home»Business

Luring Brexit bankers may pivot on school costs

Friday, January 20, 2017
Charles Penty and Peter Flanagan

The future of bankers in Brexit Britain may be decided in the classroom, not just the boardroom.

With UK prime minister Theresa May planning to trigger negotiations to leave the EU by the end of March and now pledging also to quit the single market, the continental contest among cities to attract finance jobs has been heating up.

The focus so far was on office space, guaranteed access to European markets, and potentially lower living costs for bankers.

However, a new life outside the UK may also mean a change of school for their children, and there os already an increase in requests about available places in Paris, Dublin, and Madrid.

READ NEXT Alibaba heads to Olympic Games podium

“In a period of three weeks, I must have had inquiries from some 20 families of people in the financial industry in London, which is totally atypical,” said Frank Powell, headmaster of Runnymede College, a British school to the north of Madrid with about 850 pupils.

The Government has said it is considering setting up a school that offers an international education based on the baccalaureate. At St Kilian’s German School- Eurocampus in Dublin, the phone has been ringing more from overseas parents. 

UK bankers are still assessing what Brexit may bring. A report by Oliver Wyman on behalf of TheCityUK lobby group in October estimated that almost 70,000 jobs are at risk from a Brexit deal that withdraws Britain from the single European market.

Banks want to retain “passporting” rights, which allow them to do business across the EU.

At HSBC, one of the most globalised banks, chief executive Stuart Gulliver said this week that trading operations generating a fifth of revenue for the lender’s investment bank in London may move to Paris.

And with pressure on places, schooling is one area that might make the difference. In Spain, the market regulator is setting up a fast-track authorisation service in English. 

Vienna and the Austrian finance ministry made a “comprehensive pitch” to the European Banking Authority that also highlighted schools that currently mostly cater to the children of UN staff.

Bloomberg

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€10m investment at Cork distillery

Theresa May strikes conciliatory tone to keep lenders

Mario Draghi to Germany: ‘Just be patient’ on eurozone prices

Financial Services Union ‘concern’ on AIB sale as 5.5% pay deal agreed


Breaking Stories

Fraudsters can get your fingerprints from photos of you doing a peace sign

This knife uses a clever alloy tested by Nasa to sharpen itself

No recall after fatal Tesla autopilot crash

Fire Emblem: Heroes is Nintendo's next mobile game

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 