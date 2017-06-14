Home»Business

London hit by falling tourism numbers

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Irish visitors are shying away from London as the favourite city-break destination, while landmark destinations such as Madame Tussauds and the London Eye have reported a drop in visitors following recent terror attacks.

Paul Dawson of Cork-based Dawson Travel said London inquiries had been noticeably reducing in recent weeks, with Irish visitors reluctant to travel even for traditionally popular packages such as the Wimbledon tennis championships.

He said the release of the English Premier League fixtures today would be telling, as they have been one of the biggest weekend break selling points.

Mr Dawson said: “People are nervous of landmarks, subways, and trains in London, undoubtedly. We’re finding families are more reluctant to go. Football fans tend to not be as worried and traditionally strong bookings for Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United fixtures will tell a lot.”

Visitor attractions group Merlin Entertainments said the attacks in Manchester and London over the past month had led to a deterioration in domestic demand for its attractions such as Madame Tussauds, the London Eye, and the Sea Life Aquarium.

Shares in Merlin, the world’s second-biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, fell by as much as 4% as it admitted foreign visitors could stay away in the coming months.

Merlin, which also owns Legoland and theme parks such as Alton Towers, noted that over 70% of 2016 profit was generated from outside the UK.

Additional reporting: Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Shane Long company profits top €360,000 mark

State to claw back up to €3.8bn from AIB sale

Hard UK election may end up leading to a softer Brexit

Hard UK election may end up leading to a softer Brexit


Breaking Stories

Monitor reports increase in number of professionals looking for new jobs

RTÉ land sells for more than €100m

Lifestyle

Dear Dad: Irish sons write letters to the 'auld fella' for Father's Day

The hard work of making acting fun

Making Cents: Never too early to make children savvy savers

Three dads discuss how almost losing a child impacted them as fathers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 10, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 