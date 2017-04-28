Home»Business

London banks nearing decision on Brexit moves

Friday, April 28, 2017
John O’Donnell and Anjuli Davies

As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.

The ECB said it will host a meeting of banks on May 4 at its offices in Frankfurt. It will spell out in detail what those moving some of their operations out of London must do to apply successfully for a licence.

Talks with financial authorities have been under way for several months but the banks are expected to make up their minds imminently on where to move staff and operations.

“We are in the hot phase. In the next six to eight weeks there will be a series of decisions,” Felix Hufeld, head of Germany’s Bafin financial regulator said.

Ireland’s central bank will hold a similar gathering next month to advise groups considering a move to Dublin, which along with Frankfurt, Paris, and other centres is competing to offer the banks a second base that remains in the EU.

A spokeswoman for the Irish Central Bank added it had regular contact with the industry concerning “the potential consequences of Brexit”.

Authorities expect potentially dozens of international banking groups, currently operating their eurozone business out of London, to move some operations and staff to the 19-member eurozone.

They are likely to shift several thousand staff out of London, as banks based in Europe’s biggest financial centre will lose automatic “passporting” rights to sell services across the EU when Britain is no longer a member state.

Mr Hufeld predicted Frankfurt would play an “important role” in this process. Bankers also say Frankfurt is set to win the most business following a discreet but concerted German campaign to promote the financial centre of Europe’s biggest economy.

German politicians have been reluctant to lobby publicly for big global banks to move to the country. Federal elections will be held in September and some voters remain suspicious of the financial industry after several German banks were forced to seek taxpayer-funded bailouts during the global crisis.

However, they have held a series of meetings with bank executives. Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and politicians from the state of Hesse, home to Frankfurt, have met Wall Street powerbrokers in recent months, according to sources.

Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brexit

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Paschal Donohoe: 'Imperative' that post-Brexit agreement includes legal right to border poll

Govt seeking mechanism for North to rejoin EU through united Ireland

Angela Merkel: Protecting Ireland one of several special interests following Brexit

Boris Johnson ’criminally misled’ people of Britain about Brexit, says John Bruton

More in this Section

White House hails ‘biggest tax cut’ in US history

The public sector will always be better off than the private sector

Oracle’s Irish unit in the red on higher costs

Glanbia wants ‘long Brexit transition’


Breaking Stories

AIB CEO wants Govt to float bank earlier than planned

Eir reports earnings rise as it opens hub in Dingle

Barclays 'optimistic' after profits surge

Sales boost for Amazon as retail giant expands Indian operation

Lifestyle

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

Ask Audrey: 'Please have a shower, you don’t want people thinking you’re from Clonmel.'

Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 