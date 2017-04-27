Limited relief for Ireland in Trump's tax plan

There was no disguising the double whammy that the unexpected US election result meant for Ireland’s prosperity.

Coming so soon after the UK’s surprise vote to quit the EU, the election of Donald Trump last November immediately put the spotlight on the huge number of US corporations based in Ireland. That was because he had pledged to slash US corporate taxes to 15% from the headline rate of 35%, to help lure US companies to set up in the US and not overseas.

That pledge alone had implications to undermine the Irish business model built around the low headline rate of 12.5%. Since the early 1990s, a competitive corporate rate had attracted to Ireland billions of dollars of US investments. US pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson, Actavis and Pfizer quickly became the largest Irish exporters.

The corporate taxes paid by the technology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for a huge slice of all the corporate taxes collected by the Irish exchequer and played no small part in the country’s economic recovery from the financial bust.

Trump delivered on his pledge by vowing to cut the headline rate to 15%. He also moved to lure the $2.6tn (€2.4tn) US companies hold offshore. And his plan to move to a so-called “territorial system” for US overseas earnings may yet have implications for Ireland.

Any US pledge to cut its headline rate will have implications for the competitiveness of Ireland, simply on the basis that it lessens the competitiveness of Ireland’s own tax rate.

Many analysts say the reduction will not affect US corporations already based here, but will inevitably affect US corporate decisions over future investments.

However, the main reaction from business last night was the Trump reforms could have been far worse. Many observers feared that Republican proposals for a ‘border adjustment’ tax would have hit Irish-owned companies such as Kerry and Glanbia, as well as US multinationals based here.

Fergal O’Brien, director of policy and chief economist at Ibec, said the business group did not see a great urgency for Ireland to respond to the US tax cut by reducing the Irish headline rate. Ibec still wants a sort of response, in the areas of reducing personal taxes which can influence investment decisions and in boosting spending on infrastructure and education.

“On the basis of what we know, we do not think that the policies will be as severe as what we previously thought,” said Mr O’Brien . He said that the estimated cost to the US raises questions about whether the tax cut will be permanent.

Edgar Morgenroth, an associate research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute, said the high cost of the US tax cut will raise doubts about whether the Trump White House will be able to implement the cut. “It is not the case that the US is swimming in money. Reducing your tax rates and, presumably, the amount of tax revenues does not match that reality. And then what is in the interest of US corporations? A lot of Congressional representatives will get calls on this. That is the reason that Obama did not get his reforms through,” he said.

Joe Tynan, head of tax at adviser PwC, said dropping the border adjustment tax is a positive for Ireland. Irish firms would have been affected in selling into the US. “The news is a positive for Irish firms exporting into the US. The same proposal would have been a benefit for US companies to relocate back to the US,” he said.

On the rate cut, he said it will potentially slow the decisions of US companies to locate in Ireland. However, Mr Tynan said that US states typically impose a further four to five percentage points on the corporate tax rate which would bring the real US tax rate to 20%.

On the $2.6tn in unrepatriated profits, the US brought in a limited tax amnesty 13 years ago which had little effect on the Irish corporate tax base. Mr Tynan said that attention will switch to the politics and how the US will pay for the tax cut.

Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Investec Ireland, said that the US rate cut is evidently designed to lessen the incentive for US companies to keep their money and operations offshore. If technology companies rearrange their global supply chains in response to the tax cut there could be a long-term effect here, though many projects cannot be easily redomiciled, Mr Callan said.

Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Capital, said businesses already here will not be affected but the looming test for the IDA will be in their ability to attract future investments.

“The policy by itself may not be a problem but what could be a problem is if he starts imposing penalties. You would then see investments flowing back,” he said.