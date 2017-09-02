Limerick Civic Trust lecture series sure to spark debate

Brexit, Trumpism, developers, censorship, architecture, and integration are among topics that will be explored during Limerick Civic Trust’s six-week autumn lecture series, beginning this month.

The six-part public lecture series will be delivered from Thursday, September 14, at St Mary’s Cathedral, King’s Island, and will be followed by five further Thursday evening events.

The series, sponsored by the Kemmy Business School, Limerick Institute of Technology, and the Irish Examiner, will kick off with the former boss of HSBC, Stephen Green.

Mr Green, formerly an Anglican priest, was previously minister of state for trade for the Conservative Party in the coalition government between 2011 and 2013.

He is chairman of the Natural History Museum, chairman of Asia House, and president of the Institute of Export.

He stepped down as chair of HSBC in 2010 following a controversial period for the bank, which was found to have allowed drug cartels from Mexico to launder money in the 2000s. The bank acknowledged major lapses in compliance and paid severe civil penalties.

Quentin Peel of the Financial Times will moderate the event on September 14, under the theme of the European identity — historical and cultural realities we cannot deny.

Limerick Civic Trust chairman Brian McLoghlin said: “There will be six lectures in total covering a wide variety of interesting topics, including Brexit and the interrelated subjects of Brexit, immigration, and multicultural societies.

“The lectures will be given by a wide variety of high-calibre speakers, who are all renowned commentators in their own fields. The lectures will again be held in the inspiring venue of St Mary’s Cathedral.”

On September 21, chair of the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri will speak on immigration and integration with moderator Professor John O’Brennan.

Jodie Ginsburg will speak on censorship on September 28, while journalist Simon Carswell will speak on Trumpism, Brexit, and economic recovery on October 5.

International architect Ian Ritchie will speak on October 12, while international property developer Roger Madelin speaks on October 19 on why developers get such a bad press.

Proceeds from this year’s autumn lecture series will go towards restoration works on St Munchin’s Church with the aim to open it as a museum by next summer.