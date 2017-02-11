Liffey Valley events centre denied planning permission

Plans for a €150m extension at Liffey Valley shopping centre have been refused as it would worsen traffic congestion on Dublin’s M50.

An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission for the extension to the centre that would have increased its size by 50%. It included what would have been Ireland’s first 2,500 seat Olympic-sized indoor ice arena capable of holding international ice skating competitions.

The skating rink was part of a mixed leisure, entertainment, commercial, and retail extension with capacity for 60 extra stores around a large public plaza.

Up to 450 full-time and part-time jobs were to be created upon completion as well as 225 construction jobs that would have brought the number employed to over 2,500.

However, the appeals board has refused planning permission for the development after ruling that the proposal would cause ‘serious traffic congestion’ in the area.

The board said it could not be satisfied that the proposal would not have a negative impact on roads, in particular the M50 and the N4.

It concluded the proposal was premature pending resolution of traffic problems in the area, and that it was contrary to the proper planning of the area.

It upheld appeals against the South Dublin County Council decision to grant by An Taisce and the Moriarty Group, which operates three Supervalu supermarkets at Balbriggan, Skerries and Palmerstown and two hotels.

Germany’s largest pension fund, Bayersche Versorgungskammer, purchased Liffey Valley for €630m last year from a consortium including international property giant Hines.

The Irish arm of Hines continues to act as asset and development manager of the centre, which is Ireland’s third largest shopping centre with more than 100 outlets and a footfall of 8.6m in 2016, after Dundrum and Blanchardstown.

Hines said that it was disappointed with the decision, adding it would reflect and take on board the ruling before planning the next stage of the centre’s development.