Lidl gets green light to build new store in Co Wicklow

German discount retail giant Lidl has overcome opposition from an independent retailers’ body to secure planning for a new store at Greystones in Co Wicklow.

This follows An Bord Pleanála granting Lidl the go-ahead for the store in spite of opposition from business group RGDATA, a local school, and local councillor Derek Mitchell of Fine Gael.

Lidl has 150 stores, having recently opened new outlets in Dublin and in Virginia. Now employing 4,200 in the Republic, Lidl is currently spending €100m a year in its expansion plan. In Kantar Worldpanel’s most recent survey, Lidl increased its share of the market to 11.1%.

In the case of the Greystones store, the Bord Pleanála inspector recommended granting planning permission, saying the development wouldn’t affect the local area and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience to road users.

A spokeswoman for Lidl said yesterday the company was “delighted” with the planning permission, which will replace an existing Lidl store on the Greystones site.

Lidl currently has a number of stores under construction, with the firm’s second store in Tralee opening next month.

It is rebuilding a store in Churchfield in Cork, which is also due to open next month, while a store for Cabra in Dublin is also under construction.

The green light for the Greystones store comes against the background of Tesco objecting to Lidl’s expansion plans elsewhere in Ireland.

Last year, Tesco opposed at least six new Lidl retail outlets at An Bord Pleanála.