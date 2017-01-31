Lidl expansion plan passed despite Tesco opposition

German discount retailer Lidl has won the latest round in its ongoing planning battle with Tesco, by winning approval from An Bord Pleanála to build a new shop in Edenderry.

Over the past 12 months Tesco has unsuccessfully opposed the opening of six new Lidl shops.

In its appeal against the Edenderry plan, Tesco said that the design and layout of the proposed development was not in keeping with the requirements of the Retail Design Manual and if built, would not improve the visual appearance of the site.

Lidl, in reply, said Tesco should be considered “a serial objector”.

The German retailer said that having objected to numerous retail proposals by Lidl Ireland, it would appear that many of Tesco’s grounds of appeal are generally not upheld, often merely delaying planning permission.

Lidl requested An Bord Pleanála consider the appeal “vexatious” or “frivolous” and it should be dismissed.

However, the inspector in the case stated the points raised by Tesco were not without substance or foundation and the appeal was not, to his knowledge, made with the sole intention of delaying the development.

The new store will replace the existing Lidl store at Edenderry.

An Bord Pleanála said the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area.

A spokesperson for Lidl Ireland said: “We have had a very positive response from the community of Edenderry to the redevelopment but the project was subsequently put on hold following an objection from Tesco Ireland.”

Tesco Ireland said it “only ever raises planning objections where there is a legitimate planning ground or precedent to justify the objection.”