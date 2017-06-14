Home»Business

Lending rises but spending slowdown is continuing

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Geoff Percival

Two new sets of data show that lending to Irish households has started to grow again, but the slowdown in consumer spending levels continues to take hold.

Latest Central Bank personal credit and deposit statistics show total lending to Irish households grew by 0.4% year on year in the first quarter of the year.

Lending for house purchases fell by 0.9% on a year-on-year basis, but there was a 10% annualised rise in borrowing for other purposes. The latest Central Bank figures also show a 2.7% annualised rise, for the first quarter, in total household deposit levels.

Meanwhile, latest data from Visa shows that Irish consumer spending continued to grow in May, but that the growth is steadily slowing.

“The rises in spending during the second quarter of the year so far have been among the weakest since the series began in September 2014, suggesting a slowdown in growth of Irish household expenditure. Recent expansions have been particularly weak in comparison to the strong increases seen during much of 2016,” Visa said in its latest Irish spending index.

The main source of growth in May was via online/e-commerce channels, with spending up 7% year on year. This was an improvement on April’s growth, but still ranked as the second-slowest rise for two years.

Face-to-face spending continued to fall, meanwhile, with expenditure down 2.5% year on year last month. Spending on the high street has now declined on an annual basis in eight successive months.

“The high street is being hit hardest as people search out bargains online in the face of stronger inflationary pressures,” said Andrew Harker, senior economist at IHS Markit.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS central bank

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Shane Long company profits top €360,000 mark

State to claw back up to €3.8bn from AIB sale

Hard UK election may end up leading to a softer Brexit

Hard UK election may end up leading to a softer Brexit


Breaking Stories

Ryanair chairman resigns after sexist remark at Uber meeting

Monitor reports increase in number of professionals looking for new jobs

RTÉ land sells for more than €100m

Lifestyle

Dear Dad: Irish sons write letters to the 'auld fella' for Father's Day

The hard work of making acting fun

Making Cents: Never too early to make children savvy savers

Three dads discuss how almost losing a child impacted them as fathers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 10, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 