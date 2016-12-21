Home»Business

Kingspan buys Finnish materials firm for €20m

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Geoff Percival

Co Cavan-based specialist building materials group Kingspan has strengthened its Nordic presence with the acquisition of a subsidiary of Finnish materials business Paroc Group for a sum believed to be around €20m.

Kingspan did not formally announce the deal, but Paroc confirmed the sale, saying it supports its focus on building and technical insulation.

Paroc is headquartered in Helsinki and has facilities in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Germany.

Kingspan is buying Paroc’s panels business PPS, which had sales of €47m last year. Its 100 employees will remain under the terms of the new deal.

READ NEXT Flybe hires CityJet ex-boss Christine Ourmieres-Widener

“The arrangement supports the focus of Paroc on building and technical insulation. We will continue to seek market expansion and growth possibilities in those areas,” said Paroc.

Davy Stockbrokers suggested this deal brings Kingspan’s acquisition spend, over the last two years, to around €700m.

“This marks a significant step-up in activity and ambition,” said Davy’s industrials team.

“Importantly the ramp-up in investment has not been at the expense of the group’s financial stability, with net debt/ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation likely to close at around one times.”

While the PPS deal may be small by comparison to other Kingspan deals, in that it will only add around 2% to the revenues of the Cavan group’s core insulated panels division, Davy sees it being significant as it broadens the group’s international scope.

“The insulation market in the Nordic region is dominated by fibre, affording Kingspan the opportunity to gain market share with its premium product range,” Davy said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, Kingspan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ryanair: Way clear to sue Government over tax

Dalata Hotel Group outlines hotel plan for Cork

Woman, 81, liable for €1m guarantee of son’s business

Paul Mills: From Brexit to corporate tax, snares lie ahead


Breaking Stories

Deal reached to sell George Best Belfast City Airport

Uber has abandoned its self-driving car trial in San Francisco

This weird device allows you to send real kisses over the internet

Govt announces €2.77m in funds for four regional airports

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 