Key agri-food industry has to plan for uncertain times

After the 2008 economic crash, the vulnerabilities of construction, financial services, and foreign direct investment highlighted the importance of agriculture to the economy.

Suddenly, farming, and the broader agri-food sector, became sexy and people who wouldn’t know one end of a cow from another became advocates and experts.

The sector played a key role, along with tourism, in the renaissance of the economy.

We have seen strong growth in the large Irish food manufacturers; we have seen the emergence of thousands of small artisan food producers, and various food festivals, such as the two in Waterford, have become incredibly popular.

Farmers’ markets have also become commonplace, in both small towns and larger cities.

There truly has been a food revolution. Despite all of these very positive developments, the agri-food sector remains a very competitive marketplace, characterised by intense domestic and overseas competition, price compression, and tight margins.

Many consumers still want cheap food and seem a lot less concerned about the quality of what they are eating than the price they are paying for it.

Between January, 2005 and August, 2017, average consumer prices in Ireland increased by 16.2%. Over the same period, the average price of food declined by 2.9%. This just goes to prove how difficult it is to drive margins and profitability in the sector.

Despite what some have suggested, farming and the broader agri-food sector are not a licence to print money. Survival for many is the greatest challenge.

The challenge looks set to get greater.

This week, the sector is being feted at the annual ploughing championships, which is a real sign that the summer has passed and that we are descending into autumn and the dark days of winter.

The view from Tullamore, this week, is concern about the potential implications of Brexit for the sector.

Many farmers recognise the immense challenges posed by Brexit, some of which have already been felt through currency weakness. They believe that a government minister with specific responsibility for Brexit should be appointed. I have believed that from the beginning, but it looks unlikely to happen.

Agriculture and food are incredibly important to the Irish economy. Agri-food accounts for 7.6% of GDP: it employs 173,400 people and accounts for 8.6% of total employment; and it accounts for 10.4% of merchandise exports.

The problem for the sector is that it is still incredibly exposed to the UK export market, which soaks up close to 39% of our agri-food exports. Last year, we exported produce worth €4.8bn to the UK, with beef accounting for just over 23% of this total.

Brexit potentially poses a massive challenge to this export performance. Sterling weakness is obviously the biggest issue ahead of Brexit, but this will pale into insignificance post-Brexit, if it is a hard Brexit and if tariffs are applied to trade between the two markets.

One obvious solution is to diversify exports to other markets, which, incidentally, is a already underway. However, this is easier said than done.

The key reason why the UK is our biggest single market for food exports is its geographical proximity and because our tastes are similar. Making traction in rapidly growing markets, such as China, India and Africa, is much more difficult and progress is slow. However, there is no choice.

We should not give up on the UK market, even if trade tariffs apply, as it will remain very important. The Irish firms most likely to maintain a strong position in the UK market will be those with a strong brand, because strong brands can succeed despite higher prices.

For commoditised products, it will be much more difficult.

On the plus side, we imported €3.7bn worth of food from the UK last year, so if this trade becomes more expensive post-Brexit, there will be an opportunity for Irish firms to engage in import substitution.

For the agri-food sector, intense preparation and planning will be essential ahead of Brexit. Meanwhile, the most immediate change for the sector is likely to be a surge in cross-border shopping in the run-up to Christmas.