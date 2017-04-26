Home»Business

Kennedy Wilson shares rise on deal talk

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Eamon Quinn

Shares in Kennedy Wilson Europe have surged after its sister US fund said it plans to acquire the firm in an all-shares deal.

The property fund owns significant office and commercial holdings in Ireland and the UK.

The shares surged in London trade by almost 14% after US-based Kennedy- Wilson Holdings said the transaction would create a $8.2 (€7.65bn) global property giant.

The US fund and Kennedy Wilson Europe have significant holdings in Ireland which they acquired in recent years following the financial crash.

Kennedy Wilson’s properties here include the Baggot Plaza on Dublin’s Mespil Rd, the Portmarnock Hotel, Stillorgan, and Dundalk’s Marshes shopping centres, as well as residential units at Central Park in Co Dublin. 

The shares transaction involves an offer to Kennedy Wilson Europe shareholders under which they will own around 36% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in the US.

The US fund said that the deal will most likely mean that its shares become the fourth largest property firm on the Russell 2000 index and will help spread its investor base.

It plans to increase a quarterly dividend when the deal is completed. The company has signalled the deal will not automatically mean that the enlarged company will be buying in Europe for the time being, a leading analyst said.

Kennedy Wilson Europe’s assets in the UK, Ireland, Spain, and Italy were valued at over £2.88bn last year. Most of the fund is invested in London, the south-east of England, and in Dublin.

“The combination will create a leading global real estate investment and asset management platform with enhanced diversification supported by the continuity of leadership with a strong, proven track record,” said William J McMorrow, chairman and chief executive at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings.

“The enterprise will benefit from greater scale and improved liquidity, which will enhance our ability to generate attractive risk- adjusted returns for our shareholders.

“The transaction significantly improves our recurring cashflow profile, and, as such, we are pleased to announce our intention to increase our first quarterly dividend by approximately 12% upon completing the transaction, which demonstrates our confidence in the combination and our long-term prospects.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Rental protection’ possible, says insurer

Cybersecurity expert: One year to comply with EU data law

French poll ‘relief rally’ aids AIB sale

Planning green light for 90 units in €50m project in Dublin


Breaking Stories

Web Summit creates 40 new jobs at Dublin headquarters

Eurozone deficit down at lowest level since early 2008

Lifestyle

All the president's children: What have the offspring of US presidents been getting up to?

The day the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald, came to Cork

Speaking up on mental health to challenge the stigma of schizophrenia

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 