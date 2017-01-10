KBC Bank Group in Belgium said it has no plans to bring forward its decision on the future of its Irish bank and said it has been “very open and transparent” as the Financial Services Union said it had written to Finance Minister Michael Noonan on the matter.

KBC has carried out a review of its long-term plans in Ireland for over two years, saying it had not ruled out any option for its bank here which employs around 1,000 people, and it would announce its decision about the bank’s decision when it releases its 2016 earnings, on February 9.

However, Larry Broderick, general secretary of the Financial Services Union, yesterday urged the bank to bring forward its decision because he said it was unfair to keep staff on tenterhooks.

The union also said it had written to Mr Noonan and Minister for Minister of State for Financial Services Eoghan Murphy expressing its concerns.

READ NEXT Government still expected to sell 25% of AIB this year

“Our members in KBC are concerned about their jobs and their future roles. This uncertainty cannot be allowed to hang over bank staff for the next month.

"I have written to the chief executive of KBC Ireland expressing the concerns of KBC bank staff who have contacted us in recent days.

"I have urged KBC to provide clarity to staff and also to put in place a mechanism so the views of staff are listened to before a decision is made on February 9,” Mr Broderick said.

A spokesperson for the bank group in Belgium said it had long said it would make its decision about the future of KBC here based on its 2016 performance. She said the bank has been “very open and transparent” with its staff.