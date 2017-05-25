Katie Taylor boxing clever as profits pass €1.4m mark

Katie Taylor was boxing clever outside the ring last year as accumulated profits at her firm passed the €1.4m mark.

Newly-filed accounts for her KT Sports Ltd company show that the Olympic gold medal winner was a top earner in 2016 even before her decision to turn professional last October.

The accounts show the company’s accumulated profits increased by €262,180 to €1.46m in the 12 months to the end of last June. The firm’s cashpile jumped from €925,952 to €1.247m.

The accounts show Ms Taylor’s first defeat in five years in April of last year in an Olympic qualifying tournament and a second defeat at the World Championship lightweight semi-finals the following month did little to dent the boxer’s earning power.

The 30-year old Bray, Co Wicklow, native turned professional last October and has won all five of her pro fights since and is aiming for a world title fight later this year. A total of €52,696 was paid to directors last year — namely Ms Taylor and her mother Bridget — down from €67,017 in 2015.

At the end of its last financial year, KT Sports owed €115,346 in various taxes including €34,085 in corporation tax; €79,961 in Vat and €1,300 in Paye

The firm’s fortunes have been boosted by deals with the likes of Sky Sports, Windsor Motor Group and retailer JD Sports. Ms Taylor has also launched her own sportswear range under the KT Apparel label. In its first financial year up to the end of June 2010 Ms Taylor’s firm made a profit of just €678.