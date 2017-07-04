Home»Business

Johnny Ronan to appeal planning refusal for 22-storey tower

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate is to appeal against Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a 22-storey tower in the city centre.

The property group confirmed it will be making the appeal to An Bord Pleanála for reasons that its Aqua Vetro tower should go-ahead after all.

Dublin City Council refused planning permission after concluding the 22-storey building would seriously injure the urban character and visual amenities of the city.

The tower would have a significant and detrimental visual impact on a number of important views and vistas across the city, including from College Green and the Trinity College, as well as Lord Edward St, the council found.

It also ruled the development, due to its scale, bulk, and height, would seriously detract from the setting and character of the Custom House, one of the city’s most important buildings.

In making its decision, the council endorsed the views of the Irish Georgian Society and An Taisce, which had strongly objected to the 88m tower.

Mr Ronan’s RGRE declined to comment. The RGRE design team for the tower had met with the relevant council departments and discussed the emerging issues during the pre-application process before it had lodged its plans in May.

The George’s Quay Local Area Plan allows for towers of 88m in height. RGRE is expected to use this in its appeal.

