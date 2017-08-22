Johnny Ronan in fresh bid for Dublin and Wicklow sites

Property developer Johnny Ronan has made moves to secure planning permission for two flagship developments in Dublin and Wicklow.

The property developer’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) vehicle has lodged a raft of new information to address questions Dublin City Council has over plans for a large mixed-use waterfront development at Spencer Dock in the Dublin docklands.

In tandem, Mr Ronan’s group has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against Wicklow County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for its proposed €50m sports hotel near Enniskerry.

The group is also fighting on a third front where it is appealing Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning for its 22-storey Aqua Vetro tower at Tara St in the city centre.

Mr Ronan’s mixed-use Spencer Dock plan comprises four buildings including a 212-bedroom hotel, restaurant/ retail units and 500,000sq ft of office accommodation. RGRE said it expects to create 1,000 jobs on-site if the €300m Spencer Place development gets off the ground.

The company said that the six-acre site could ultimately support 5,000 jobs when operational.

RGRE has responded to a request from Dublin City Council for further information stemming from concerns over the height of the scheme and the amount of active space in the development.

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanála has confirmed that RGRE has lodged an appeal against the decision to refuse permission for its proposed hotel at Enniskerry.