John Bruton: Donald Trump policies are ‘greatest concern’

The Dow Jones Industrial Average passed 21,000 for the first time yesterday in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s address to Congress — but former taoiseach John Bruton has expressed “the greatest concern” about the impact of his policies on world trade.

Trump said he wanted to boost the US economy with a “massive” tax relief, make a $1 trillion (€0.95tn) effort on infrastructure and overhaul Obamacare in his first address to a joint session of Congress. His comments, though lacking in detail, helped underscore his pro-growth stance that has pushed Wall Street to record highs in a post-election rally.

However Mr Bruton, taoiseach from 1994 to 1997, and EU ambassador to the US from 2004 to 2009, said Trump’s $54bn commitment to military spending and anti-trade agreement positions, posed great threats to the world economy.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner before Trump’s address, Mr Bruton said: “There are two aspects of the greatest concern about Mr Trump and what he is doing. One is the big increase in military spending that he proposed. It seems to me to suggest he thinks there is a military solution to every problem whereas the problems of terrorism are not largely susceptible to military solutions. Secondly, are his threats to the world trading system. Some of the tax proposals he is suggesting could involve breaking the long-established rules of international trade which have been made by the World Trade Organisation.”

He said if the US was to do that and the WTO system was to be undermined, it would cause “immense international difficulty” for the rest of the world including Ireland.

However, he said it may actually have the unintended consequence of delaying Brexit. “Oddly enough, it would increase the value of being in the EU because it is a mini-world trade organisation. It might cause the UK to look again at its decision. They are talking about their fallback position, if the negotiations don’t succeed, as trading on a WTO basis. If, in the meanwhile, President Trump has undermined the WTO, that ought to cause the UK to look again at that as a default option,” he said. n Additional reporting Reuters