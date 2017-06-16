Home»Business

IT failure to cost British Airways €91.5m

Friday, June 16, 2017
Maria Tadeo and Christopher Jasper

British Airways owner IAG has said a power outage that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights last month probably cost it about £80m (€91.5m) in lost revenue and the expense of accommodating, re-booking, and compensating thousands of passengers.

The figure is based on an initial assessment and IAG will update the market on the exact figure in due course, Willie Walsh, the group’s chief executive said at its annual shareholder meeting yesterday.

“It was a dreadful experience for many of our customers and we are truly sorry,” Mr Walsh said in Madrid, adding that “BA passengers will be compensated as soon as possible.”

At least 75,000 travelers found themselves grounded over three days from May 27 as the UK carrier’s IT systems crashed.

Mr Walsh has said previously that the meltdown seems to have happened after an engineer disconnected a power supply at a data centre near Heathrow, causing a surge that resulted in major damage when it was reconnected.

Mr Walsh said that an independent investigation into the failure is progressing, while adding that there’s nothing to suggest the incident was connected to cost-cutting efforts ordered by BA chief Alex Cruz, or an attendant trend toward outsourcing some activities to less costly third-party providers.

Citigroup had estimated the expense of the outage at €100m, comprising €40m in lost revenue and €60m of customer compensation.

Bloomberg

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS British Airways, ba, it, power outage

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK earnings shrink at fastest pace in 3 years

IFA outlines priorities to Leo Varadkar

Unions shouldn’t look gift horse in the mouth

Federal Reserve hikes interest rates for second time in three months


Breaking Stories

Nike to cut 1,400 jobs and reduce trainer styles in restructuring

Shane Ross employs consultants to look at the long-term development of Irish airports

Putin: Russia has climbed out of recession despite western sanctions

Amazon could soon be selling cars online to UK consumers

Lifestyle

10 highlights of the Cork Midsummer Festival

Women in charge: The secrets behind their success

Ask Audrey: She wants to put you in a cheap nursing home, we’re talking retired postmen

Sleaford Mods: 'I feel a certain amount of pride in being working class'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

    • 7
    • 10
    • 20
    • 22
    • 40
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 