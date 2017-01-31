Irish tech firm Kastus unveils superbug solution

An Irish technology firm has unveiled a formula to kill bacteria including E.coli by protecting everyday surfaces such as glass and phones against superbugs.

Dublin-based Kastus is one of 20 Enterprise Ireland client companies attending the Arab Health healthcare exhibition in Dubai, which will see 4,000 exhibitors and over 130,000 visitors from 163 countries.

Kastus unveiled its Log4+ formula, which is an antimicrobial solution that kills harmful bacteria and micro-organisms such as MRSA and E.coli.

The formula provides a coating that can be used on any ceramic or glass surface to protect against superbugs, which are expected to kill an estimated 10m people every year by 2050.

The coating is permanent, long-lasting, scratch- resistant and invisible.

Kastus founder and CEO John Browne, who funded research by scientists at Dublin Institute of Technology over the past 10 years to develop the product, said: “The uniqueness of antimicrobial surface treatment means that real world applications are endless with global commercial appeal.

“The plan is to supply customers in the electronics and healthcare sectors in 2017.”

Enterprise Ireland has 12 clients exhibiting a range of medical devices, digital health technologies and pharmaceutical products.

Tom Kelly, divisional manager of life sciences at Enterprise Ireland, said it was a vital opportunity to showcase Irish healthcare at an event of that magnitude.