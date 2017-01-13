Home»Business

GEOFF PERCIVAL: Irish stores boost sales at Primark

Friday, January 13, 2017
Geoff Percival

Discount clothing retailer Primark has reported first quarter sales growth of 11%, on a constant currency basis, with “strongly positive” like-for-like sales seen in Ireland, where the company trades as Penneys.

The sales cover the 16 weeks to January 7; effectively the first quarter of parent company Associated British Foods’ financial year. 

In November, ABF’s annual results — for the 12 months to September 17 — showed a 1% profit rise and a 9% jump in revenues, to £5.95bn, for Primark, with the retailer saying Penneys had shown strong sales growth throughout the year.

The company opened one new Irish store last year, at Liffey Valley in Dublin, but although management is planning another 1.3 million sq ft of new store space to open this year, no further store openings are planned for Ireland. 

READ NEXT The Force is strong with this one at Crookshaven

It is believed much of Primark’s upcoming store expansion will take place in the US, where it currently has six stores on the east coast.

Increased retail selling space was a major factor in Primark’s strong sales showing for the quarter.

The retailer performed well in the UK and said its US business “continued to develop” but said progress was slower on mainland Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands.

On a group-wide basis, ABF yesterday reported 10% revenue growth for the first quarter, when measured on a constant currency basis, while sales were up 22% at actual exchange rates.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS primark

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UCD firm Theya Healthcare wins NHS supply contract

Enterprise Ireland downplays food firm ‘exodus’ talk


Breaking Stories

US stocks fall as banks and other financial firms struggle

Instagram to begin placing video ads within its Stories feature

Concerns about how lenders are engaging with Help to Buy scheme

Android Wear 2.0: Google's next-generation smartwatches are on their way

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 