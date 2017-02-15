Home»Business

Irish ports show Brexit currency fallout

Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Eamon Quinn

The effect of Brexit on some types of exports and imports may be showing up in reduced traffic through Irish ports.

Figures from the Irish Maritime Development Office which monitors traffic through ports show that a sharp drop in so-called dry bulk traffic dropped 10% in the fourth quarter of last year from a year earlier, as coal and trade in animal feeds fell sharply.

The period coincided with the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro amid heightened uncertainty over the UK’s plans following its June decision to quit the EU.

The sharp weakness of sterling can affect the huge amounts of both exports and imports passing through ports and can be particularly disruptive to large shipments such as agri-food and fuels.

Overall, the Maritime Office figures which cover ports in the Republic and the North, show port activity in the Republic fell 2% in the quarter — mainly because of the drop in bulk traffic.

Other signs of the Brexit currency effect may be found in the 4% annual drop in liquid bulk traffic at ports in the Republic.

In the North, ports recorded growth of 6% in total bulk traffic in the same period.

Continuing economic growth here and in Britain may be reflected in the fact that roll-on and lift-on traffic between the Republic and Britain both posted annual gains in the quarter.

“Together with lo-lo [containerised trade], these categories provide a good reflection as to the performance of trade between the two economies,” said the Maritime Office.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brexit, business, trade, finance, exports, imports, economy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Government scouts new Border customs locations

Planning for hard Brexit - Sobering reality check on border

Brexit game has been slipping from us

Oliver Mangan: Plenty of speed bumps threatening UK growth

More in this Section

Peugeot eyes buying Opel from General Motors

Directors at head hunters Merc share €1m pay pot

UK prices ‘to keep rising’

Aryzta shares soar on management clear-out


Breaking Stories

Thousands expected at Dublin Tech Summit

Lifestyle

Want great hair? Just stop rubbing chemicals into it

Comedian Jarlath Regan turns serious to save his brother

Putting Maud and arthritis into the frame

GAMETECH: Escaping the good and evil of gaming

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 11, 2017

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 