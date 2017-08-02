Home»Business

Irish house prices ‘to rise’

Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Peter Flanagan

Irish home prices will surge at the fastest pace in Europe in the coming years, fuelled in part by bankers moving to Dublin as the UK prepares to depart the EU, S&P Global Ratings has said.

The price of a house in Ireland will increase 8.5% this year and 7% in 2018, S&P said.

That’s the fastest rate out of 10 European markets examined by the ratings company.

Ireland is one of the preferred destinations for financial firms planning to move staff from London to another EU location in order to retain so-called passporting rights which allow them to trade with the bloc.

Bank of America chose Dublin as its preferred EU hub after Brexit last month, while JPMorgan Chase bought a planned city centre office block that could hold as many as 1,000 people.

“The resulting inflow of workers in need of housing should contribute to sustaining house-price increases in Dublin,” S&P economists said.

“Other regions, which have so far been lagging behind, will in turn benefit from a catch-up effect, as the economic recovery increasingly broadens there as well.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS house prices

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

President lacks the power to reboot a weakening dollar

Discovery to buy $11.9bn network

Dublin vies for Brexit agencies

Shoppers spend at tills as grocery prices fall sharply


Breaking Stories

US stocks boosted by bank and tech firms

White House says Trump yet to sign Russia sanctions bill

NI firms considering opening in Ireland after Brexit, analysts say

New car sales down 10%, according to Done Deal report

Lifestyle

GameTech: Tear up an ancient tomb in Sundered

La Vie En Rose: Dave Roche's partner talks about their own love story

Dave Roche: 'Being Gay and Grey is not as I thought it would be. It has its own special wonders'

Long and winding road leads back home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 