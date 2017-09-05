Irish Fairy Door sales grow 50% to €2.7m

Revenues at the Irish Fairy Door Company rose 50% to €2.7m as the firm invested significantly in expanding its overseas markets.

The company only started trading from its Dublin offices in August 2013 and now sold 500,000 Fairy Doors worldwide.

Statistically, every second child in Ireland now has a Fairy Door and co-founder and director, Niamh Sherwin Barry said she is happy with the company’s progress so far.

The Clondalkin-based company received a boost late last year when Kourtney Kardashian shared with millions of her Snapchat followers an image of her son’s Irish Fairy Door.

“Our brand is growing globally, our customer base is growing and we are finalists in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition,” said Ms Sherwin Barry.

New accounts by CEBL Ltd, trading as The Irish Fairy Door Company, show the company’s accumulated losses increased by €572,462 to €885,121.

Ms Sherwin Barry said the losses came after “a significant investment” in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia and preparation for a busy Christmas.

She said: “We also invested heavily in the development of new product such as the Worry Plaque and other add-on products.”

The firm, which currently employs 15 people, increased its staff costs €638,086 to €718,915 last year.

On the impact of Ms Kardashian putting the image of the Fairy Door on her Snapchat, Ms Sherwin Barry said: “Being able to talk about it on stands on our trade shows this year and present it to buyers garnered huge attention.”