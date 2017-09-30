Irish Examiner recognised for creative excellence

The Irish Examiner was recognised at one of the most prestigious global awards for creative excellence in advertising.

The Kinsale Shark Awards, which has been running for more than 50 years, has attracted delegates from all over the world since its inception, as well as judges from the highest echelons of the advertising industry — including the man behind Nike’s iconic ‘Just Do It’ line, Dan Weiden.

The Irish Examiner, partnered by creative agency Chemistry, took home eight awards.

The newspaper received silver awards in the Radio category for its ‘Road Frontage’ and ‘Whistleblower’

advertising campaigns, as well as bronze for the ‘You’re Fired’ campaign.

It received bronze in Best Script in the Radio Craft category for ‘Whistleblower’, in which Michael Clifford reported on the story of garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

In the Print, Outdoor, Ambient, Digital category, the Irish Examiner won silver for ‘American Far Right’, and won bronze for ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Trump Twitter’. In Print Craft, it won bronze for ‘Chernobyl’ in Best Art Direction.

The Irish Examiner was shortlisted for its ‘Teen Survey’ and ‘Writing From The Front Line’ campaigns, while it was also shortlisted in the Craft Photography category for ‘Trump Twitter’.

The Irish Examiner’s advertising campaign partner Chemistry took home four silver, four bronze and a black for Irish Agency of the Year.

Creative director of Chemistry, Robert Boyle said: “The Shark Head trophy is coveted by the creative community from Dublin to Dubai.

“Of the 12 categories Chemistry entered, we managed to land nine awards, including for Best Irish Advertising Agency.

“The outstanding fact of the matter is that eight of those were for work we did to promote the superb coverage of local and global news for the Irish Examiner.

“We strive to live up to the challenge and honour in producing work that’s borne of the permission to ask uncomfortable questions in the pursuit of a truth that’s becoming increasingly elusive in new media.

“This was picked up on by the international judges at this year’s festival who were reportedly impressed and envious, in equal measure, at the daring and trust bestowed on Chemistry by the Irish Examiner, the most awarded client of 2017.”

Acting editor of the Irish Examiner, Allan Prosser, said: “For creative excellence to flourish, it has to be underpinned by the consistent creation of valuable and original content which delivers on the promise.

“Once again, the Irish Examiner has demonstrated its ability to do that locally, and nationally, and despite some ill-considered comments in the past few weeks by people who should know better, it will continue to do so.

“Our thanks to our partners Chemistry for continuing high-quality work which has been justifiably recognised in this year’s awards.”