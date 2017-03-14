Home»Business

Irish Brokers’ Association chairman predicts mortgage market will reach €10bn

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Eamon Quinn

A mortgage industry expert has predicted the new mortgage loans market will reach €10bn a year well before 2020, as Central Bank figures suggest the market is sparking into life.

Michael Dowling, chair of the mortgage committee at the Irish Brokers’ Association, said €7bn in new mortgages will be sold this year and grow in the coming years as more houses are finally built.

A major part of the new lending will be driven by first time buyers and buyers trading up, while demand for buy-to-let or investment mortgages from landlords remains becalmed, he said.

At €449m, the Central Bank said residential mortgage loans posted the largest net increase in the final quarter in 2016 since the depth of the financial crisis in March 2011.

Lending in the quarter was dominated by fixed-rate loans, as some of the small number of banks left in the market promote fixed-rate loans over variable rate loans. Buy-to-let mortgage loans fell sharply in the quarter, according to the Central Bank figures.

Mr Dowling said landlords seeking mortgage loans face steep loan-to-value conditions and high mortgage rates.

“It (buy-to-let) is still a very small market,” he said.

On the market overall, Mr Dowling said expectations the new mortgage market would be worth €10bn a year by 2020 would be reached sooner.

“If there were more new homes, it would be greater still,” he said.

And the market is still far from normal with transactions of existing housing stock still at relatively low levels, he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, mortgage

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

GAA Podcast: Psychology of Tipp-Cats, Cork rebound, credit to Davy and Waterford's terrible pitch

Getting goods off the island is difficult even before Brexit

Northern Ireland motorists contribute €230m in tax

An initial Brexit arrangement must be agreed


Breaking Stories

Calm before the storm as US stocks hold steady

Sterling climbs despite second Scottish independence vote plans

Dunnes Stores is Ireland's largest grocer for the second month in a row

Irish consumer spending falls -0.7% year-on-year driven by missing Leap Day in 2017

Lifestyle

Calculated game of risk shows the lives of sex workers

What is the right age to send your child to school?

Gerry Andrews' photos on display in the Hunt Museum, Limerick

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 11, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 