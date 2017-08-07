Brexit may well hold hidden benefits for Irish trade, but the Government needs to work hard to

unearth them rather than merely wait for them to arrive, writes Kyran Fitzgerald

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has decided it is time to offer a few home truths to enthusiastic Brexiteers.

Like the EU’s Grand Negotiator, Michel Barnier, he is hearing the sound of a ticking clock as the March 2019 deadline draws near. It is not a happy sound.

Irish firms are treated on a continuous basis to reminders about the possible ramifications of the referendum vote. Brexit ‘roadshows’ pop up at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, growth in Irish exports to Britain is down from 12% in 2015 to just 2% last year as the Brexit effects kick in.

Enterprise Ireland has launched a plan to boost Irish exports to other eurozone countries by 50% to €6bn by 2020. Diversification is the new buzz-word. Easier said than done.

What is clear is that the scope for doing business-as-usual has narrowed. Irish trading firms need to engage in a root and branch examination of their strategies and their very raison d’etre. It is worth examining two very different development models, in the US and in Germany.

First, the US, where Forbes magazine has recently highlighted the relative success of America’s ‘middle market’ companies, which now account for 60% of job creation across the country. This finding contradicts those who argue that SMEs are the real engines of job growth.

Middle market companies, or MMCs, have annual revenues of between $10m and $1bn, a huge range admittedly. But analysts differentiate them from large corporations, arguing that MMCs are more agile and better adapted to today’s extraordinary fluid business environment.

Technological developments, such as the advent of the Cloud have worked to their benefit by reducing up-front capital costs and the requirement for large in-house IT departments. Firms are now able to outsource all but the most core activities and can make do with a much smaller capital base.

The development of online commerce and social marketing allows firms to disrupt incumbent rivals more effectively. This means that global expansion can take place much earlier in a company’s life cycle.

MMCs have, to hand, an extraordinary range of financing options, particularly from the private equity industry. The National Centre for Middle Market Companies has studied around 200,000 firms in the sector, the so-called ‘middle third’ of the private sector.

A key finding is that MMCs are growing much faster than the rest of the US economy.

In 2016, revenues among this group surged by over 9%. In part, this is due to acquisitions, funded by venture capitalists. This high rate of growth has been sustained over a number of years, but 2016 brought an acceleration in the pace.

Turn to Germany and we encounter another great success story, that of the so-called ‘Mittelstand’. These are also companies of the middle rank, but in many respects, their story could not be more different. An academic study by a group of European academics has been recently carried out into a subset of owner-managed SMEs, many in the same family for several generations.

While they make up just 2% of German firms employing 50 or more people, these account for over 30% of total revenues of German firms.

These Mittelstands share a number of characteristics — a reluctance to incur borrowings or cede equity, an incremental approach to expansion, a dedication to innovation, and strong links with their workforce and local community.

The number of patent applications per employee is several times higher than in the case of the largest firms, even innovators such as Siemens and Bosch. The Mittelstands, together, invested almost €9bn in 2016 in R&D.

Many favour geographic expansion over product diversification, targeting niche areas and building market leadership. Germany is economically decentralised and Mittelstand firms typically operate out of towns, even villages, rather than cities.

Some have been around for centuries. Take JD Neuhaus, founded in 1745 and focused on the manufacture of hydraulic and pneumatic hoists and crane systems. Or Faber Castell, maker of wood pens. Its owner, Anton Wolfgang Von Faber Castell is the eighth generation of his family to take charge.

He insists that it is vital not to make a profit at the cost of future generations and he accepts that had he been in the US, such an attitude would lead to him being fired many times.

Employee involvement tends to be high and as a result, staff turnover is low in Mittelstand firms, which are also deeply embedded in local communities. Owners typically seek a return on key investments in plant or equipment of five to 10 years, whereas the norm in business is more like two years.

Hans Dieter Fricke is owner-manager of an agri-tech company whose revenues have jumped tenfold to €430m since 1989, yet Mr Fricke views himself as a ‘marathon runner not a sprinter.’

Clearly, America’s middle market firms and the German ‘Mittelstand’ are a study in contrasts; yet they both provide lessons for our indigenous business owners and managers as they face into a period of great change.

Time, perhaps, for our firms to consider twinning with their German, and other Continental counterparts as they build links across the eurozone. Brexit could yet turn out to be a provider of a few blessings in disguise by providing the spark that jolts Irish firms out of old habits.