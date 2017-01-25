Ireland boosts Dixons-Carphone’s festive trading

A surge in sales of large-screen televisions and smart fitness watches helped boost the performance of electrical consumer goods retailer Dixons-Carphone in Ireland over the Christmas period.

The company – which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse – yesterday reported a 4% rise in like-for-like group revenues for the 10 weeks to January 7.

While the company also operates in the Nordic countries and parts of southern Europe, the core business remains the UK and Ireland division, which saw like-for-like sales growth of 6% in the period.

In Ireland, in particular, Dixons-Carphone saw “significant growth” in online sales traffic, while its stores also reported a lift in like-for-like footfall nationwide.

Group chief executive Seb James said the fifth consecutive year of strong growth in festive trading keeps the group on course to meet full-year earnings targets.

“Despite the fact that there is quite a bit of the year to go, we anticipate a meaningful uplift in year-on-year profitability this year over last and confirm our outlook in line with market consensus at £475m-£495m of headline profit before tax for the year ending April 29,” he added.

“This year, as a result of our scale in all of our markets, we were able to offer prices that were truly groundbreaking during both our Black Friday week and our annual Boxing Day week sales – while maintaining margins – and we believe that we have outperformed the market during the period,” he said.