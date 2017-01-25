Home»Business

Ireland boosts Dixons-Carphone’s festive trading

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Geoff Percival

A surge in sales of large-screen televisions and smart fitness watches helped boost the performance of electrical consumer goods retailer Dixons-Carphone in Ireland over the Christmas period.

The company – which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse – yesterday reported a 4% rise in like-for-like group revenues for the 10 weeks to January 7.

While the company also operates in the Nordic countries and parts of southern Europe, the core business remains the UK and Ireland division, which saw like-for-like sales growth of 6% in the period.

In Ireland, in particular, Dixons-Carphone saw “significant growth” in online sales traffic, while its stores also reported a lift in like-for-like footfall nationwide.

Group chief executive Seb James said the fifth consecutive year of strong growth in festive trading keeps the group on course to meet full-year earnings targets.

“Despite the fact that there is quite a bit of the year to go, we anticipate a meaningful uplift in year-on-year profitability this year over last and confirm our outlook in line with market consensus at £475m-£495m of headline profit before tax for the year ending April 29,” he added.

“This year, as a result of our scale in all of our markets, we were able to offer prices that were truly groundbreaking during both our Black Friday week and our annual Boxing Day week sales – while maintaining margins – and we believe that we have outperformed the market during the period,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, finance, economy, dixons-carphone, christmas, consumer, retail

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ryanair to land connectivity deal by summer

Brexit also means UK has to strike new airline deals

Sterling slump ‘to cut number of UK tourists’ here

ICS has €200m for buy-to-let mortgages


Breaking Stories

Property prices to jump by 7% this year - surveyers

Government urged to reduce VAT in house-building sector

Mining sector helps lift Nasdaq to new heights

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 