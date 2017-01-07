Investment loosens Francis Brennan’s control of Park Hotel, Co Kerry

Television personality and hotelier Francis Brennan has given up complete control of his luxury five-star Park Hotel in Co Kerry.

The move follows Fergal Naughton, chief executive of manufacturing giant Glen Dimplex, investing to take “a substantial minority shareholding” in the Kenmare hotel.

Prior to the deal, Mr Brennan — co-presenter of RTÉ’s At Your Service — had enjoyed 100% control of the hotel business since 1986.

The transaction also allows Mr Brennan’s brother John to take a shareholding in the business for the first time. He said yesterday that “the Brennans will remain in control of the hotel”.

John Brennan added that the investment will allow the hotel to reinvest to remain in the top echelon of Ireland’s five-star hotel market. He said the deal also eliminates the hotel’s bank debt from a development of 18 luxury apartments built at the height of the boom in 2008.

“There are no losers in this deal,” said John Brennan. “The loss of the percentage ownership of the Park House Hotel for Francis was a small price to pay for the position we are in now. We have eliminated all our debt with the bank and the future is very bright.

“We have strengthened our financial base. We have protected our future and given ourselves the ability to reinvest in a way we wouldn’t have been able to before the deal.”

New accounts show the Park Hotel recorded profits of €211,155 in 2015. In 2016, it hosted 4,000 more guests than the previous year.