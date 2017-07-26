Home»Business

INHFA seeks local limit to forestry payments

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Eoghan MacConnell

A farming organisation wants forestry payments curtailed amid claims they are a threat to the fabric of rural life.

The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) wants the payment of afforestation premiums restricted to local residents.

INHFA spokesman Gerry Loftus said: “Currently, annual payments in excess of €600/ha can be received irrespective of where you live and who or what you are.”

Mr Loftus said these premium and possible futuristic carbon credits are the main driving forces behind the forestry expansion.

He said that, for many communities, “the forestry expansion threatens the very fabric of rural life and unless radical changes are made to the premium and the establishment grant then this threat will become a distinct reality throughout western seaboard counties”.

The INHFA are proposing restrictions on the payment.

“The INHFA are proposing that the payment of any future premium and establishment grant for forestry would require that the recipient’s main residential residence is within 50km of the forestry site. For companies this rule would also apply for their main headquarters,” he explained.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association, INHFA, Forestry

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nine big ideas that could seriously progress Ireland

Credit cards boost Virgin Money

UK body identifies gaps in terror insurance backstop

McDonald’s sales soar in biggest jump globally over five years


Breaking Stories

US stocks return to records as corporate profits keep rising

BMW 'did not seek or get assurances on post Brexit trade' before mini decision

Dublin Port sees rise in trade figures

US fashion brand Michael Kors buying Jimmy Choo

Lifestyle

Three great routes for summer scrambling fans

Read the terms when it comes to car finance

Back to Ballybeg with the Mundy sisters

Wife, mother, and maker of fine furniture

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 22, 2017

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 