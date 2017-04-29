Home»Business

Independent News & Media: Four directors no longer ‘independent’

Saturday, April 29, 2017
Eamon Quinn

Independent News & Media is not compliant with part of a corporate governance code requiring at least half of its board be independent, a review by INM has found.

Its 2016 annual report also confirmed its AGM has been put back to August 23.

It emerged in March that INM chief Robert Pitt used whistleblowing legislation to complain as a dispute raged last year over the potential acquisition of Newstalk.

INM said in March that the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) had asked it for documents involving plans it had to acquire Newstalk. The controversy involved the value of the potential acquisition. Denis O’Brien is a significant shareholder in INM and founder of Communicorp, which owns Newstalk.

In the annual report, chairman Leslie Buckley said INM complied with the 2014 version of the UK Corporate Governance Code “save for the exceptions outlined in the corporate governance statement”.

“As at the date of this annual report the board is noncompliant with provision B.1.2 of the 2014 code which requires that at least half of the board, excluding the chairman, comprise non-executive directors determined by the board to be independent,” says the report.

It states that INM “will take actions to address this area of non-compliance in the next four months”.

The INM board has decided four directors — Paul Connolly, David Harrison, Allan Marshall, and Triona Mullane — should not be considered independent.

It said Mr Connolly “has a business relationship and interests with a major shareholder, Mr Denis O’Brien. Mr Connolly also serves on the board of Communicorp Ltd, a company controlled by Mr O’Brien.” It said Mr Harrison “has a business relationship and interests with a major shareholder, Mr Dermot Desmond”.

The board said Mr Marshall “provided consultancy services to INM from 2013 to 2016 through a company called ComputerCall UK Ltd from whom he received additional remuneration”.

Ms Mullane should not be considered independent because she had business links with Mr O’Brien, it stated.

The “board believes that all of the non-executive directors have consistently demonstrated independent behaviour and thought in fulfilling their duties as directors”, it said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS inm, independent news and media, media, odce

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Press Freedom Index - It shouldn’t be confined to the media

Ireland’s press freedom under ‘major’ threat

Adverts for telecoms get most complaints from public

More in this Section

Huge haul of cigarettes and fuel seized by Revenue

Money-laundering fine a ‘stain’ for AIB

Kingspan upgraded after ‘eye-catching’ quarter

‘Good time’ to opt for fixed home rates, says expert


Breaking Stories

AIB CEO wants Govt to float bank earlier than planned

Eir reports earnings rise as it opens hub in Dingle

Barclays 'optimistic' after profits surge

Sales boost for Amazon as retail giant expands Indian operation

Lifestyle

Live music review: The Swingles, Cork City Hall

Here's your TV wrap for the week ahead

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 