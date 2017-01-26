Home»Business

IFA: Raise suckler supports

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Direct support for the suckler herd should be increased to €200 per cow, according to the Irish Farmers Association.

It is also seeking a strong live cattle export trade to support the suckler herd which it describes as the backbone of Ireland’s €2.3bn beef and livestock sector.

IFA president Joe Healy, speaking at a meeting in Balla Mart in Co Mayo, said the €52m Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) was a positive start.

The one million head suckler cow herd is vital to the beef and livestock sectors. It provides the marketing image on which all our quality beef exports and access to the higher priced retail market outlets are secured.

Investment in the suckler cow herd delivers real value for money in rural communities.

A study had shown that each €1 of support invested in the beef sector, underpins over €4 in output in the economy, he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, finance, economy, farm, farming, suckler, ifa

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Stephen Cadogan: Dáil Éireann backs tillage farm emergency aid call

Ornua acquires UK-based cheese ingredients firm

Denis Lehane: Bullock deserves his famous name

Sale imminent on 73 Acres near Rossmore, Clonakilty


Breaking Stories

Gov jet sold for €0.5m has insurance value of €5m

Enda Kenny's visit to US on St Patrick's Day officially announced

John Halligan: Donald Trump is an obnoxious man

Katherine Zappone: Ireland does not have a record to be proud of for protecting refugees

Lifestyle

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 