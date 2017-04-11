Huge pent-up demand for homes, says bank

Huge demand for housing is probably even greater than many people imagine because homeowners are stuck in houses that are unsuitable for their families, a survey has suggested.

KBC Bank Ireland said it was likely that pent-up demand means that sales transactions should be up to 80,000 houses, instead of the current level of 48,000.

“To properly understand what’s happening in the Irish property market today, we need to look at what is happening to demand as well as clearly inadequate supply,” said chief economist Austin Hughes at KBC.

“The KBC home buyer survey suggests a pipeline of unsatisfied demand is building both because of new entrants to the property market and because many existing households face a significant mismatch between their current accommodation and the housing they need.

“In turn, this suggests the current pressures on housing may be even greater than is often suggested,” he said.

The bank said in recent years transactions had fallen about 40,000 to 50,000 short on average of “healthy” levels. Its survey which was conducted in January suggested that over a quarter of consumers are considering buying a house in the next two years.

Around a fifth of consumers are not in a position to contemplate home-buying. It said it was therefore “not surprising that the survey finds evidence of a significant overhang of pent-up home buyer demand at present”.

“In the context of transactions of just under 48,000 in 2016, this points to a continuing excess of demand over supply,” it said.