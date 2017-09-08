Housing crisis looks familiar in US and Ireland

Apart from a brief sojourn to Dublin for a certain ill-fated hurling match, I have spent the past couple of weeks in the US.

While out of the country, I noticed that the Irish housing crisis noise went up a number of decibels, with some tragic homeless deaths and the dysfunctional rental market as students return to college feeding the justifiable frenzy.

It defies logic that a relatively tiny country of 4.7m people is incapable of providing sufficient housing to satisfy the requirements of those who want to buy, those who want to rent, and those who cannot afford to rent or buy. It is a pretty sad indictment of our policy making system that we are in the mess that we are in. The same things could be said about health.

If it is any consolation, the housing and health problems that we are trying to grapple with in Ireland are not unique. Health and housing are also in crisis in the US.

The health system is under severe pressure and the reversal of Obamacare by President Donald Trump seems to be proving a major handful. The lack of continuity in policy making is a universal problem, but one which creates tremendous displacement and uncertainty. For example, I believed from the get go that the Help to Buy scheme here in Ireland was a barmy initiative, but the dangers and difficulties involved in reversing it are reasonably obvious. The same can be said of reversing Obamacare.

In relation to housing, the US clearly has very similar difficulties to Ireland.

A headline in a San Francisco newspaper last week read: ‘Bay Area housing shortage worsens’.

There is a distinct lack of houses for sale in the area and finding a starter home is described as a tall order.

An affordability index in the region shows only 21% of households in the area could afford a median-priced home. The affordability index is based on the minimum income needed to buy a median-priced single-family home with a 20% down payment at prevailing mortgage rates. In San Francisco itself, the index suggests that just 12% of households could afford the median-priced house in the city. In early 2012, this stood at 29%.

The explanation for this difficult housing market environment is that prices are being propelled ever higher due to the fact that the region’s supply of new housing is not keeping up with demand, which in turn is being driven by strong jobs growth, especially in high-paying technology jobs.

Ironically, many of those with the high-paying technology jobs are struggling to afford houses in the region. Finding a starter home in San Francisco is now being described as nearly impossible. In general, house price inflation is outpacing income growth, which sounds like a very familiar problem.

Furthermore, many house buyers are depending on financial assistance from their parents to get on the housing ladder and accumulate the deposit, and many are being forced into hugely time-consuming commutes. This is an even more familiar problem.

Policy makers in the state capital, Sacramento, are under huge pressure to come up with workable solutions.

Those solutions include dismantling the barriers to development at a local level, such as utility and impact fees. Property tax increases are limited by the so-called Proposition 13, so local authorities are being forced to place the financial burden of providing services on the shoulders of developers, which in turn discourages the delivery of new housing.

This sounds vaguely familiar. The housing debate and the issues being discussed in the Bay Area are uncannily similar to those in Ireland.

Here, the strength of the economy and the labour market, and natural demographic forces are driving demand in the market. The market is either unwilling or unable to deliver sufficient housing.

Just as the tech boom in Silicon Valley is fuelling the market in the Bay Area, Dublin is likely to experience similar pressures from Brexit-related opportunities.

Just as housing poses a significant challenge to the competitiveness of the Bay Area, Dublin, in particular, is now facing similar risks and challenges.