House builds ‘far below’ official data

House completion levels are currently running at nearly 10,000 less than is being suggested by official data, according to new figures from Goodbody which suggest the housing supply crisis is in even worse state than previously thought.

“A significantly lower level of completions, coupled with faster population growth, have important implications for policy. Further actions are needed by government to address what is an even more acute housing shortage than we thought. Annual supply needs to grow to 35,000 to meet demand in our opinion,” the stockbroking firm said in the first of a new monthly housebuilding tracker, based on increases in the building energy ratings (BER) database.

Goodbody said 5,377 houses were completed last year, only about one third of the 14,932 indicated by official completions data calculated by electricity connections. “New housebuilding is growing rapidly in Ireland, albeit from a low base. In the year to August, 5,393 units were completed, up 77% on the previous year. In the 12 months to August, completions amounted to 7,719, up 75% year-on-year. On current trends, completions will total less than 10,000 units — roughly half the estimates suggested by the alternative electricity connections data,” Goodbody said.

The new report found that the vast majority of new homes being built are in the greater Dublin area — stretching out to Wicklow, Meath and Kildare.

“This is similar to the proportions seen in recent years, but well above of the share of the population in this region of the country,” Goodbody added.

Semi-detached homes remain the most popular type of new home being built, accounting for 41% of new completions in the year to date.

Terraced homes accounted for 23% of the new build, followed by detached units at 21%. Apartments accounted for just 15% of the new build pie, despite an acute shortage already.

“In terms of stock, apartments make up around 50% of the housing stock in the EU on average, relative to just 12% in Ireland. Numerous factors make the completion of apartments in Ireland unviable; with planning, height restrictions and funding among them,” Goodbody said.