Highly pathogenic strain of bird flu in Wexford

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Department of Agriculture confirmed the avian influenza subtype H5N8 detected in the wild bird found in Co Wexford on December 28 is the highly pathogenic strain previously confirmed in the UK and mainland Europe.

It is the only case detected in Ireland so far. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

Chinese authorities have reported the deaths of four people affected by bird flu in the province of Shandong, but these were due to the H7N9 bird flu.

The World Health Organization says the H7N9 strain does not transmit easily among people, and sustained human-to-human infection has not been reported.

The Department of Agriculture continues to monitor the situation and notes the deteriorating weather forecast for continental Europe this week.

It has also posted additional information on avian influenza, including guidance for hunters, on its website, agriculture.gov.ie.

The department advises to confine poultry and other birds, and to apply strict bio-security to avoid the introduction of avian influenza. Poultry flock owners should be vigilant for any signs of disease.

